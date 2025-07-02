Councilmember Chris Baier runs for mayor to usher in ‘Hideout 3.0’

Chris Baier has served on the town council for eight years. In that time, she said she’s seen big changes in the town. She has also auditioned for the town’s top job, stepping in as mayor pro tempore – mayor “for the time” – whenever the previous mayor, Phil Rubin, was unable to complete his official duties.

“I have been the senior councilmember for quite some time, and during that time I served as mayor pro tem dozens of times,” she said. “I do know what the job entails. Plus, when Mayor Rubin resigned suddenly in April, I was thrust into a full-time mayor pro tem role.”

Baier spent nearly a month steering the town before then-Councilmember Ralph Severini was appointed interim mayor in May.

Baier said she thinks about Hideout’s history since its founding in 2008 as three chapters.

“Hideout 1.0” included the first few years, as Mustang Development got the town off the ground. “Hideout 2.0” covers the past eight years under Rubin’s leadership, as the town established stable leadership and professionalized its staff. Now, Baier said it’s time for “Hideout 3.0.”

“We will need to focus on continued growth that benefits both the town and the region,” she said. “We’re looking for additional revenue sources, for example, the ability to shop or dine locally within the boundaries of Hideout; evolving a sense of community identity.”

She said Hideout’s future will also include infrastructure updates and more demographic diversity, including more families with children moving to the town and a larger share of residents living in Hideout full-time.

Professionally, Baier works as a project manager in information technology. She said that’s given her strong leadership skills that will transfer well to the mayor’s role.

Baier said she’s deeply committed to Hideout. Her family moved to the town 10 years ago looking for a good fit for a multi-generational household.

“After a long search, we found Hideout,” she said. “So, we are very, very invested in the success of this town, being one of the early residents here and watching it grow.”

Also running for Hideout mayor is interim mayor Ralph Severini.

Residents will choose a mayor and two town councilmembers in the municipal election Nov. 4.