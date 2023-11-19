High School Jazz | November 24, 2023

My son-in-law was curious and asked me if young kids were interested in jazz. So it just so happens that many high schools have very accomplished jazz bands. And a large number of colleges offer extensive jazz curriculum.

Jazz is alive and well with the younger generation! Check out the quality of these high school groups!

I even feature my college freshman roommate, Ian McIlraith, playing an extensive, complicated solo on his alto sax when he was 17 years old at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, Washington. His performance was in May of 1971, about 4 or 5 months before I met him. Pretty impressive stuff!

Here's the playlist for the show: