Rich Tones Curated Jazz

High School Jazz | November 24, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published November 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST
High School Jazz Ensemble

Are young students listening to and appreciating jazz? You bet! And many of them are playing it!

My son-in-law was curious and asked me if young kids were interested in jazz. So it just so happens that many high schools have very accomplished jazz bands. And a large number of colleges offer extensive jazz curriculum.

Jazz is alive and well with the younger generation! Check out the quality of these high school groups!

I even feature my college freshman roommate, Ian McIlraith, playing an extensive, complicated solo on his alto sax when he was 17 years old at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, Washington. His performance was in May of 1971, about 4 or 5 months before I met him. Pretty impressive stuff!

Here's the playlist for the show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
