© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazzy Joni Mitchell | March 1, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published February 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM MST

Let's listen to folk singer, Joni Mitchell's, jazzy side!

What an amazing talent she is! After her iconic folk career and jazz explorations, she suffered a brain aneurism in 2015. But she's back! After performing at the Newport Folk Festival in July of 2022, she also performed at the Grammy Awards on February 4th this year.

Joni does not share most of her music on Spotify, so I am including this playlist that is from iTunes. It is not interactive, so I encourage you to seek out her music on your own. Great stuff!

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector