Profile: Les McCann | March 15, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published March 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM MDT

We lost Les McCann at the end of December last year. Let's honor him and listen to some of his music.

Les McCann died on December 29, 2023 at the age of 88, after a prolific jazz career. He recorded 25 albums from 1960 to 1968 when he then recorded Swiss Movement for Atlantic Records at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1969, which included the Viet Nam war protest song - "Compared To What."

Here are the Lyrics.

Also, I'll play some newer releases from 2024 for you, including two from Posi-Tone records. If you recall, I interviewed the owners of Posi-Tone (Marc Free & Nick O'Toole) back on January 20, 2023. Be sure to visit the Posi-Tone Records Website

Here is the playlist for this show:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
