© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Some Listener Requests and Feedback | May 3, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published April 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT
Listener Requests
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Listener Requests

I love it when listeners let me know what they want to hear!

A couple of my listeners say that The Grateful Dead was a jazz band...do you agree? Plus some really cool duos by Joe Pass and Oscar Peterson...

Not to mention Al DiMeola and Chick Corea!

Plus sax player Mindi Abair.

Thanks to listeners Bill Barr, Jeff Shaw and Marty Morrison for weighing in!

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector