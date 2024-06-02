© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazz Jukebox | June 7, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published June 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
I'll push the buttons for you!
Shutterstock
I'll push the buttons for you!

I'll push the buttons for you; You'll hear quite a selection of tunes!

I have selected a wide variety of songs for you tonight - from a trumpet trio to Bill Frisell's guitar playing with full orchestras to Kenny Barron's fun syncopation on this classic Thelonius Monk piece - "We See."

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector