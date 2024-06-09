© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Welcome To This Week's JAZZ CLUB | June 14, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published June 9, 2024 at 4:09 PM MDT
Shutterstock

I've got some new music for you!

One of the perks of my job is that recording companies sometimes send me copies of their new albums, hoping to get some airtime on my show. This week I am featuring some of the new tunes that caught my ear. I hope they catch yours, too.

One unique album is called "HarmoniMonk" on which all the songs are Thelonius Monk tunes played on funky harmonicas and I think there might even be a tuba on some of them as well.

Here's the playlist:

