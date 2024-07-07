© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazzy Violins | July 12, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published July 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

You'll Be Surprised At How Many Jazzy Violinists There Are!

Let's have some fun hearing some great jazz played on the instrument traditionally played in symphony orchestras!

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector