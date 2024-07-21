© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazz From Paris to Celebrate the Olympics | July 26, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published July 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

Today is the Opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

Let's celebrate the 2024 Olympics with some great jazz from Paris!

Here's the playlist:

By the way, Spotify also has the Official Olympic Playlist for the Games. There is a great variety of music on it. Check it out!

