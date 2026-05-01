Before the sun rise: Olympic hopefuls train on the ice at the Park City Ice Arena

In the early dawn hours at the Park City Ice Arena, the air is thick with anticipation as skaters refine their choreography, pushing through technical drills and expressive sequences. For these athletes, the ice is a canvas where months of grueling preparation finally transform into a polished performance. From the youngest beginners to the elite competitors, the arena serves as a shared stage for dedication, discipline, and the sheer joy of the sport.

Click here for details on the upcoming spring show.