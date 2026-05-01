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The Community Campfire

Before the sun rise: Olympic hopefuls train on the ice at the Park City Ice Arena

By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
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Head coach Stephanie Chace Bass with figure skaters at Park City Ice Arena
Andrea Buchanan
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KPCW
Head coach Stephanie Chace Bass with figure skaters at Park City Ice Arena

In the early dawn hours at the Park City Ice Arena, the air is thick with anticipation as skaters refine their choreography, pushing through technical drills and expressive sequences. For these athletes, the ice is a canvas where months of grueling preparation finally transform into a polished performance. From the youngest beginners to the elite competitors, the arena serves as a shared stage for dedication, discipline, and the sheer joy of the sport.

Click here for details on the upcoming spring show.

National Champion, Dashiell Williams rehearses for the Spring Show - Frozen Adventure on Ice at the Park City Ice Arena

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan