KPCW Board of Trustees & Committees

Board of Trustees for Community Wireless of Park City dba KPCW Radio

KPCW Board of Trustees

Meetings are open to the public and comment is welcome during the "Public Comment" portion of the agenda. The Board meets the first Monday of every month at 5pm at the Park City Public Library, with some exceptions. The next meeting is Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at 5pm at the KPCW studios at 460 Swede Alley, Suite 200. A portion of this meeting may be closed to discuss the disposition of property and for personnel matters.

During the October 4th meeting, the Board of Trustees went into a closed session at 5:30pm to discuss a personnel matter for 10-15 minutes, then reconvened a public meeting.

KPCW Finance Committee

The KPCW Finance Committee is made up of key staff members as well as select board members. The Finance Committee meets once a quarter. The next Finance Committee Meeting will be held on February 1st, 2022 at 2:00pm at KPCW.



