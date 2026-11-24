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© 2026 KPCW
KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255
Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
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General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
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Utah Legislature
High School Sports
NPR News
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Local News Hour
Podcast Shows
Mountain Money
This Green Earth
The Mountain Life
Cool Science Radio
The Community Campfire
The Local View
Local News Hour
Podcast Shows
Mountain Money
This Green Earth
The Mountain Life
Cool Science Radio
The Community Campfire
The Local View
Arts & Culture
Friday Film Review
Monthly Book Review
Fresh Tracks Friday
The Local View
Friday Film Review
Monthly Book Review
Fresh Tracks Friday
The Local View
Listen
Listen
KPCW Radio Schedule
Listen
KPCW Radio Schedule
About
Contact Us
KPCW Staff Directory
KPCW Staff, Board Members, Show Hosts and DJs
Board of Trustees & Committees
Community Advisory Committees
Newsletters
Reports
KPCW Station Policies
KPCW Job Openings
FCC Public File & Applications
The History of KPCW
Contact Us
KPCW Staff Directory
KPCW Staff, Board Members, Show Hosts and DJs
Board of Trustees & Committees
Community Advisory Committees
Newsletters
Reports
KPCW Station Policies
KPCW Job Openings
FCC Public File & Applications
The History of KPCW
Community
Lost & Found
KPCW Community Calendar
KPCW Underwriters
Public Service Announcements
Lost & Found
KPCW Community Calendar
KPCW Underwriters
Public Service Announcements
Support
Donate Now
Ways To Give
Broadcasters Club
Foundational & Grant Support
Pledge Drive Sponsorships
Donor Privacy Policy
Fundraising Principles
Underwriting
Volunteer
Become a Volunteer DJ
Donate Now
Ways To Give
Broadcasters Club
Foundational & Grant Support
Pledge Drive Sponsorships
Donor Privacy Policy
Fundraising Principles
Underwriting
Volunteer
Become a Volunteer DJ
En Español
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
linkedin
KPCW Staff, Board Members, Show Hosts and DJs
Meet the KPCW Team
Staff
Board of Trustees
Show Hosts
KPCW DJs
Staff
KPCW Staff
Juliana Allely
KPCW Executive Director and CEO
Brooke Ahlberg
KPCW Underwriting Manager
John Burdick
Program & Operations Director
Christie Dilloway
Producer/ KPCW Music Guru
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
Ashton Edwards
News Director
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director
Sarah Ervin
KPCW Director of Development and Major Giving
Jo Horlick
Office Manager
Amber Borowski Johnson
Community Engagement Manager
E. Louise Kelly
Digital Director
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
Lori Morency
Assistant Director of Development & Community Engagement
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
Leslie Thatcher
Senior News Director
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
Board of Trustees
Larry Rose
KPCW Board Chair
Kim Frauenberg
KPCW Board Secretary
Betsy Wallace
KPCW Board Treasurer
Robert Holmes
KPCW Board Vice Chair
Julie Hopkins
KPCW Board Member
Daniel Patrick (Pat) O'Connell
KPCW Board Member
Erin LaCombe
KPCW Board Member
Steve Robinson
KPCW Board Member
Ann Sowder
KPCW Board Member
Kathy Withka Roll
KPCW Board Member
Jordan Yospe
KPCW Board Member
Show Hosts
Roger Goldman
KCPW co-host, former board chair
Kevin Kennedy
Mountain Money Co-Host
Claire Wiley
Producer and Co-Host/ This Green Earth; Host of The Local View
Lynn Ware Peek
Producer/ Co-Host
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Andrea Buchanan
Producer
KPCW DJs
Allison Williams
Volunteer DJ
Frank Lynch
Volunteer DJ
David Clark
Volunteer DJ
Glen (Glen 'till 10) Kutler
Volunteer DJ
Jack Footer (J Foo)
Volunteer DJ
James "Jim J" Jacobs
Volunteer DJ
Jay Zorzy
Volunteer DJ
Jo Neff
Sunday Night DJ
Jolene Croasmun
Sunday Afternoon DJ
Mike "The Wiz" Wisland
Friday Night DJ
Robin Lewin
Volunteer DJ
Roger Crawford
Volunteer DJ & Engineer Extraordinaire
Rudy "Rudy on the Radio" Tessnow
Volunteer DJ
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio
Steve "Robo" Robinson
Volunteer DJ