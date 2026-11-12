MISSION STATEMENT: KPCW informs, connects, and serves the Wasatch Back with trusted local journalism and engaging programming, while delivering critical alerts and amplifying community voices through the power of public media.

VISION: A connected, informed, and engaged community across the Wasatch Back.

ABOUT: On air since 1980, KPCW is the only nonprofit source of daily local news for residents and visitors across Summit and Wasatch counties. As our region has grown so has KPCW, now broadcasting from the Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center in Park City via three frequencies 91.7 FM, 88.1 FM, and 91.9 FM along with 24/7 digital streaming on our website and mobile app. We are proud to provide all of our content online without a paywall, meaning that KPCW is equally accessible to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Beyond being an NPR member station, KPCW strives to be an anchor in our community that listens deeply, surfaces untold stories, presents fact-based information that builds awareness, empathy, and engagement among the diverse communities we serve. KPCW’s primary focus is to connect and inform our listeners, showcase local arts and cultural organizations and events, support area nonprofits and businesses, and provide emergency first response information and resources.

KPCW delivers local news 7 days a week on air and online, and provides live radio interviews weekday mornings with city and county leaders, public health officials, local school boards, and nonprofits serving the community, plus to up-to-the minute information on local emergencies, weather, and road conditions.

KPCW local programs include the Local News Hour with Leslie Thatcher and The Local View with Claire Wiley. Our Public Affairs Hour (Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m.) features Mountain Money (finance), This Green Earth (environment), The Mountain Life (health), Cool Science Radio (science and technology) and The Community Campfire (local storytelling and musical performances). And our team of local DJs play 80+ hours of carefully curated, intentionally eclectic music each week.

In addition to locally-produced shows, KPCW broadcasts programs from National Public Radio, APM and PRI, such as Morning Edition, The Splendid Table, Weekend Edition, Alt. Latino, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and Marketplace. World News Service from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is broadcast overnight through 5 a.m. You can find our full weekly programming schedule here.

In an effort expand and reach new audiences, in July 2022 KPCW launched a new free newsletter, The Local, delivering the top news stories of the past 24 hours to subscribers' email inboxes every morning. In June 2024, KPCW launched KPCW.org en español to provide free access to Summit and Wasatch county news in Spanish.

As a public radio station, KPCW's primary sources of funding come from individual donors and underwriters along with funding from the Summit County Recreation, Arts, and Parks (RAP) tax grant program, and other charitable grants.

KPCW is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 corporation with a volunteer board of trustees, currently chaired by Larry Rose. Federal ID #94-2528451.