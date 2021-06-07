Winter storms made for dangerous conditions over Christmas weekend, disrupting traffic, as well as ski lifts, throughout the Wasatch Back.
Latest News
As contract negotiations between Vail Resorts and Park City’s ski patrol union approach their 17th month, the union has launched an ‘action fund’ with a goal of raising $100,000.
Christmas Day set a record for new COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 95, breaking the previous record set two days before.
Population growth in the Wasatch Back is leading to more air pollution. Because of this, a state agency is stepping up data tracking in Summit and Wasatch counties.
It’s Christmas week in Park City: Hotels had 99% reservation rates, the slopes are drawing crowds and the streets are full of cars and people.
In bustling Park City, tourists and businesses are taking varying COVID-19 precautions as life appears to be getting back to normal. Doctors, however, warn the pandemic is not over, especially for the unvaccinated.
Local News Hour Interviews
Deer Valley staff evacuated nearly 170 skiers from a stalled lift near the base area lot after the resort was “unable to get the chairlift moving again.”
An accident on Ute Boulevard has closed one lane of traffic and might cause delays near the Interstate 80-S.R. 224 interchange as ski areas let out for the day.
A bridge in northeast Heber City needs repair after just 30 years of use, and the project will shut down part of the busy Mill Road for up to two months.
With the season of excessive purchasing and packing upon us, Recycle Utah has some tips for minimizing waste – and utilizing local recycling services.
Experts warn against visiting steeper backcountry slopes near Park City and Salt Lake City after latest storm: “Just don't travel in that terrain right now."
Latest from NPR News
The report says 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's heart and breathing stopped after he was handcuffed while lying on his stomach following a physical struggle with staff at a juvenile center.
A car plowed into the children and the driver the scene outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors. The motorist drove up on a sidewalk to get around a bus before hitting them, a witness said.
The department posted an edited video package that included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video from the shooting at a store crowded with holiday shoppers.
Around 5 million people have signed a petition seeking clemency for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was sentenced for a crash that killed four. A judge set a Jan. 13 hearing to reconsider the sentence.
