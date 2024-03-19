KPCW is providing the latest updates and evacuation notices related to the Rocky Canyon wildfire burning in Morgan and Summit counties.
Latest News
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Park City’s Main Street was lined with colorful creations from nearly 200 artists for the 57th Annual Kimball Arts Festival Aug. 7-9.
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As Summit and Morgan counties battle the Rocky Canyon Fire, experts recommend having a bag packed with the essentials.
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Park City’s water supply is holding up surprisingly well this summer, even after a record-low snowfall and hot temperatures.
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For the first time in around a decade, Park City High School is teaching students how to drive. School district leaders wanted to make driver’s education more accessible.
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Park City real estate’s second quarter sales topped $1.35 billion in 2026. The numbers reflect a surprising jump in land purchases.
Local News Hour Interviews
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As the service district adapts to rapid growth in Wasatch County, it's considering a switch from wastewater treatment ponds to a mechanical plant system.
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Development at the Coalville golf resort can resume under the post-bankruptcy settlements.
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The change would put Wasatch County in line with other Utah governments.
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The Utah 2034 organizing committee is prioritizing education ahead of the state’s next Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games
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Summit County residents packed a public hearing to voice their opposition Thursday evening.
Top Stories from NPR News
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The ex-Olympian accused of damaging the reflecting pool tells NPR the experience has been "Orwellian" and "Kafkaesque." And it's not over yet: His lawyers are fighting to close the case permanently.
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President Trump signed an executive order on Monday about vaccines, saying children should get fewer. His administration has been blocked in the courts from changing the vaccine schedule.
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The 1976 film is about a '60s trio based loosely on The Supremes. It wasn't a big hit, but it has a devoted cult following, and critic Ken Tucker says it features some of Aretha Franklin's finest performances.
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