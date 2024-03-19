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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties
A photo of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken in Henefer, Utah, Aug. 9, 2026.
Ashton Edwards
/
KPCW
Local News
Entire town of Henefer evacuating amid 15.5K-acre Rocky Canyon Fire
E. Louise Kelly
KPCW is providing the latest updates and evacuation notices related to the Rocky Canyon wildfire burning in Morgan and Summit counties.
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