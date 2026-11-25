KPCW Main Phone Number: (435) 649-9004

KPCW On-Air Line: (435) 655-8255

Press releases and news inquiries: email news@kpcw.org

Music releases and artist inquiries: email music@kpcw.org

General inquiries: email info@kpcw.org



KPCW Staff

Brooke Ahlberg

Underwriting Director

435-731-5512

brooke@kpcw.org



Juliana Allely

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

435-731-5515

juliana@kpcw.org



John Burdick

Programming and Operations Director

435-731-5514

john@kpcw.org

Andrew Christiansen

KPCW Reporter

(435) 671-0548

andrew@kpcw.org

Jennifer Dobner

Managing Editor

435-731-5507

jdobner@kpcw.org

Ashton Edwards

News Director

435-731-5516

ashton@kpcw.org

Sarah Ervin

Director of Development and Major Giving

435-731-5510

sarah@kpcw.org

Jo Horlick

Office Manager and Director of First Impressions

435-731-5501

jo@kpcw.org

Amber Johnson

Community Engagement Manager

435-731-5508

amber@kpcw.org

Emma Kelly

Digital Engagement Strategist

435-649-9004

emma@kpcw.org

Ulla-Britt Libre

Reporter

435-731-5505

ulla-britt@kpcw.org

Lori Morency

Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement

435-731-5509

lori@kpcw.org

Bill Skinner

Programming Manager and Weekend Host

435-731-5523

bill@kpcw.org

Leslie Thatcher

Senior News Director and host of The Local News Hour

435-731-5517

leslie@kpcw.org

Connor Thomas

Reporter

435-731-5503

connor@kpcw.org

Kristine Weller

Reporter

435-731-5504

kristine@kpcw.org

KPCW SHOW HOSTS

Roger Goldman

Co-host and Producer, Mountain Money (Monday) and Co-host The Local News Hour (Friday)

rgoldman@kpcw.org

Kevin Kennedy

Co-host and Producer, Mountain Money (Monday)

kevin@kpcw.org

Claire Wiley

Host of The Local View; Co-host and Producer, This Green Earth (Tuesday)

claire@kpcw.org

Mary Beth Maziarz

Co-host and Producer, The Mountain Life (Wednesday)

marybeth@kpcw.org

Lynn Ware Peek

Co-host and Producer, The Mountain Life (Wednesday) and Co-host and Producer, Cool Science Radio (Thursday)

lpeek@kpcw.org

Scott Greenberg

Co-host and Producer, Cool Science Radio (Thursday)

sgreenberg@kpcw.org

Christie Dilloway

Producer, Fresh Tracks Friday (Friday)

christie@kpcw.org

John Burdick, Andrea Buchanan, Amber Johnson, Bill Skinner

Co-hosts, The Community Campfire (Friday)

communitycampfire@kpcw.org

