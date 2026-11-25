KPCW Staff Directory
KPCW Main Phone Number: (435) 649-9004
KPCW On-Air Line: (435) 655-8255
Press releases and news inquiries: email news@kpcw.org
Music releases and artist inquiries: email music@kpcw.org
General inquiries: email info@kpcw.org
KPCW Staff
Brooke Ahlberg
Underwriting Director
435-731-5512
brooke@kpcw.org
Juliana Allely
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
435-731-5515
juliana@kpcw.org
John Burdick
Programming and Operations Director
435-731-5514
john@kpcw.org
Andrew Christiansen
KPCW Reporter
(435) 671-0548
andrew@kpcw.org
Jennifer Dobner
Managing Editor
435-731-5507
jdobner@kpcw.org
Ashton Edwards
News Director
435-731-5516
ashton@kpcw.org
Sarah Ervin
Director of Development and Major Giving
435-731-5510
sarah@kpcw.org
Jo Horlick
Office Manager and Director of First Impressions
435-731-5501
jo@kpcw.org
Amber Johnson
Community Engagement Manager
435-731-5508
amber@kpcw.org
Emma Kelly
Digital Engagement Strategist
435-649-9004
emma@kpcw.org
Ulla-Britt Libre
Reporter
435-731-5505
ulla-britt@kpcw.org
Lori Morency
Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement
435-731-5509
lori@kpcw.org
Bill Skinner
Programming Manager and Weekend Host
435-731-5523
bill@kpcw.org
Leslie Thatcher
Senior News Director and host of The Local News Hour
435-731-5517
leslie@kpcw.org
Connor Thomas
Reporter
435-731-5503
connor@kpcw.org
Kristine Weller
Reporter
435-731-5504
kristine@kpcw.org
KPCW SHOW HOSTS
Roger Goldman
Co-host and Producer, Mountain Money (Monday) and Co-host The Local News Hour (Friday)
rgoldman@kpcw.org
Kevin Kennedy
Co-host and Producer, Mountain Money (Monday)
kevin@kpcw.org
Claire Wiley
Host of The Local View; Co-host and Producer, This Green Earth (Tuesday)
claire@kpcw.org
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host and Producer, The Mountain Life (Wednesday)
marybeth@kpcw.org
Lynn Ware Peek
Co-host and Producer, The Mountain Life (Wednesday) and Co-host and Producer, Cool Science Radio (Thursday)
lpeek@kpcw.org
Scott Greenberg
Co-host and Producer, Cool Science Radio (Thursday)
sgreenberg@kpcw.org
Christie Dilloway
Producer, Fresh Tracks Friday (Friday)
christie@kpcw.org
John Burdick, Andrea Buchanan, Amber Johnson, Bill Skinner
Co-hosts, The Community Campfire (Friday)
communitycampfire@kpcw.org