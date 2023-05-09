Local News Hour

The Kamas mother who wrote a book with her children to help them deal with the grief over losing their father is now facing charges for his murder (03:26), Summit County Public Works Director John Angell on flooding, construction (07:47), Heber Valley can use sprinklers as early as Wednesday (19:20), Park City Chamber's Scott House details upcoming Wasatch Back Economic Summit (21:36), Christian Center of Park City's Rob Harter and Ben Moreland (32:23), PCPD: FBI investigating new case of Park City real estate fraud (46:01), Student-produced films hit silver screen at Park City High School (47:26)

Listen • 50:34