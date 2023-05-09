The Local News Hour follows NPR's Morning Edition and is KPCW's flagship news program, hosted by KPCW Senior News Director Leslie Thatcher, every weekday from 8 to 9 a.m. Get the information directly from the people who are making the news in the Wasatch Back with live interviews.
Morning Edition & the Local News Hour with Leslie Thatcher
NPR's national show Morning Edition is interspersed with Park City's only daily local news source, live every weekday morning from 5 to 8 AM. Whether recapping the previous night's School Board meeting, informing listeners on a recent development on a government project or a featured story on a piece of local color, veteran news anchor Leslie Thatcher delivers the news that makes Park City a community.
Curtis Tuttle, former Salt Lake County prosecutor, discusses the Kouri Richins case
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps last night's meeting
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting
Leadership Park City Founder Myles Rademan previews this year's City Tour that leaves next week for Ft. Collins and Estes Park, CO.
Park City Recreation Marketing and IT Division Manager Jessica Moran has details on upcoming events and summer program registrations.
‘The Grand Home’: Kouri Richins’ unfinished Midway mansion could have buyer (4:23), Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones shares monthly update (7:34), Rocky Mountain Power wildfire mitigation project nears completion (19:02), Park City Manager Matt Dias previews city council meeting (21:50), Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher shares events (38:08), Prospector property owners agree to $1.6 million assessment for area improvements (48:04)
The Kamas mother who wrote a book with her children to help them deal with the grief over losing their father is now facing charges for his murder (03:26), Summit County Public Works Director John Angell on flooding, construction (07:47), Heber Valley can use sprinklers as early as Wednesday (19:20), Park City Chamber's Scott House details upcoming Wasatch Back Economic Summit (21:36), Christian Center of Park City's Rob Harter and Ben Moreland (32:23), PCPD: FBI investigating new case of Park City real estate fraud (46:01), Student-produced films hit silver screen at Park City High School (47:26)
The landowners behind West Hills incorporation (3:23), Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shares monthly update (7:14), Summit County Gardens/EATS Executive Director Sloane Johnson on upcoming gardens events (25:25), O’Shucks restaurant and bar expanding just off Main Street (35:42), Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Billow announces new programs (38:13), Heber City plans ‘walkable’ Main Street, tourism zone (46:56), Report gives Utah a glow up on hosting a ‘climate positive’ Olympics (49:17)