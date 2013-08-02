On Cool Science Radio for March 24, 2022, Lynn and John's guests are: (01:42) Nims Purja- the first man ever to summit all 14 of the world’s 8000-meter “Death Zone” peaks, and he did it in less than 6 months. He also authored a book about his experience; Beyond Possible: One Soldier, Fourteen Peaks- My Life in the Death Zone. If you are familiar with Netflix’s “14 Peaks” you will not want to miss this conversation. (24:46) Harry Glorikian then joins the show. He has just written The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer.

Listen • 48:58