cool_science.jpg
Cool Science Radio
Thursday, 9-10AM
Hosted by Lynn Ware Peek
,
John Wells

From the discovery of new dinosaurs to the science of an avalanche. From the secret technology behind Facebook, to nanotechnology. Deciphering science and technology in an entertaining, amusing and accessible way. If we can understand it, so can you. Hosted by Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells.

Cool Science Radio is sponsored by:

To inquire about appearing on the show, or for information on a past interview, contact John Wells at jwells@kpcw.org.

Latest Podcast
  • CSR 04-07-22.png
    Cool Science Radio | Apr. 7, 2022
    John Wells
    On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include: (01:21) Salt Lake City's Dr. Joshua Schiffman, Peel Therapeutics’ co-founder, and CEO. We will speak with Joshua about how studying the evolution of elephants will help us fight cancer.Then, (26:44) America’s funniest science writer, Mary Roach who has written Packing for Mars for Kids.Finally, (39:36) NASA Hubble Senior Project Scientist Jennifer Wiseman. The Hubble Space Telescope has just discovered the farthest individual star ever observed. And just how far is it from earth? 12.9 billion light-years away.
  • CSR 03-31-22.png
    Cool Science Radio | Mar. 31, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include: (01:03) Tanya Lewis, senior editor at Scientific American who will talk about how scientists are just starting to unravel Covid's long-term cardiac effects... it turns out even mild COVID can increase the risk of heart problems.Then, (23:09) scientists are beginning to learn more about how to stave off Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive challenges. One of the most promising new areas of research is the effect of certain games on the brain. Dr. Hester Le Riche, joins the show to talk about the research and a few new specially designed games.
  • Cool Science Radio 03-24-22
    Cool Science Radio | Mar. 24, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    On Cool Science Radio for March 24, 2022, Lynn and John's guests are: (01:42) Nims Purja- the first man ever to summit all 14 of the world’s 8000-meter “Death Zone” peaks, and he did it in less than 6 months. He also authored a book about his experience; Beyond Possible: One Soldier, Fourteen Peaks- My Life in the Death Zone. If you are familiar with Netflix’s “14 Peaks” you will not want to miss this conversation. (24:46) Harry Glorikian then joins the show. He has just written The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer.
  • CSR 03-17-22
    Cool Science Radio | Mar. 17, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    On this episode of Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include:(01:08) Science writer David Robson who has written, The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World. Robson shows how our brains are “prediction machines.” They construct an elaborate simulation of the world each moment, based on previous experience and the expectations of the data hitting the senses.(28:56) Writer, speaker, and podcast host Christina Crook who has been studying the relationship between joy and technology for over a decade. She provides insight that you've not heard before. Her new book is, Good Burdens: How To Live Joyfully In The Digital Age.
  • CSR Podcast picture 3-3-22
    Public Affairs
    Cool Science Radio | Mar. 3, 2022
    John Wells
    In this episode of Cool Science Radio : (1:08) Florence Williams who has written HEARTBREAK: A Personal and Scientific Journey and (23:49) Dr. Michael Ryan Adjunct Research Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at Carleton University.
