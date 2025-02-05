Become A Pledge Drive Sponsor
KPCW is the only not-for-profit source of daily local news and programming serving all residents and visitors to Summit and Wasatch counties. The station serves as communication outlet for municipal leadership, area businesses, and local nonprofit organizations. As a nonprofit itself, KPCW relies on donor support to deliver daily news, information, and entertainment 365 days of the year.
Funds raised during the KPCW pledge drives drive not only support the station’s mission and operations, but also amplify the voices of our community partners. Nonprofit organizations that participate in KPCW drives can earn free underwriting credits based on the amount they help raise for KPCW, fostering a collaborative and impactful partnership.
To help KPCW reach its fundraising goals and ensure that our nonprofit partners reach their free underwriting goals, KPCW invites local businesses to join as sponsors, creating a “win-win-win” model. Nonprofits gain an hour of radio time to promote their mission and programs, business sponsors showcase their commitment to the community, and KPCW strengthens its mission to build a more connected and engaged Wasatch Back.
KPCW is our community’s local radio station and so much more – it’s a vital part of daily life for everyone who lives, works, and plays in the Wasatch Back. As a nonprofit, KPCW relies on the generosity of donors to continue evolving and investing in new services to keep Summit and Wasatch County residents and visitors connected, informed, and entertained.
Donor support ensures KPCW can provide the programming and services our community counts on every day—all without paywalls or fee, ensuring that KPCW is always available to anyone, anywhere, anytime:
- Daily Local News: Delivering timely and trusted updates to keep you informed.
- Engaging Public Affairs Programming: Thoughtful shows that reflect the spirit of our community.
- Support for Local Nonprofits: Amplifying the voices and causes that matter most.
- Eclectic Music: Local artists and carefully curated tunes that span genres to entertain and inspire listeners of all ages.
KPCW’s pledge drives take place during a week in the late winter and late summer, from Monday to Thursday with on-air shifts running daily from 8 AM–12 PM and 3 PM–6 PM. Each hour-long shift features a nonprofit and their sponsor joining a KPCW host live on air.
- Share an hour on-air with a nonprofit and KPCW
- Highlight your work and your support of KPCW and the community
- Read our donor's thank you messages on air
- Request songs to create an energetic atmosphere
As pledge drive sponsors, businesses will amplify their community impact. All sponsors share airtime with a local nonprofit, highlighting their support of the station, and helping the organization they’ve been paired with earn free underwriting credits.
Unlike typical pledge drives, KPCW’s audience tunes in for unique donor messages and exclusive thank you gifts, ensuring high engagement.
A little planning goes a long way in boosting engagement, encouraging donations, and ensuring your paired nonprofit has the best chance to earn its full underwriting credits. Plus, it makes your on-air time more dynamic and enjoyable!
- Promote Your Participation: KPCW will provide marketing assets to help you reach out via email and social media. Let your followers, audience, and community know when you'll be on air and how they can support your local radio station.
- Record A Radio Promo: Create a short promotional spot that will air a certain number of times based on your sponsorship level before your pledge hour, building excitement and awareness.
- Rally Your Supporters: Personally invite at least 10 supporters to donate in advance or call in during your hour. Early momentum energizes the conversation and encourages others to join in.
- Pre-recorded promo spot to air 3x per week leading up to the pledge drive
- KPCW Hosts will preview and thank Platinum sponsors on air during Local News Hour
- Your name/URL will be listed on KPCW's pledge drive webpage
- Your name/logo appears 10 times in The Local
- Your logo listed at top of KPCW's pledge drive eBlasts to 6,200 recipients
- Pre-recorded promo spot to air 2x per week leading up to the pledge drive
- KPCW Hosts will preview and thank Platinum sponsors on air during Local News Hour
- Your name/URL will be listed on KPCW's pledge drive webpage
- Your name/logo appears 5 times in The Local
- Your logo listed in KPCW's pledge drive eBlasts to 6,200 recipients
- Pre-recorded promo spot to air 1x per week leading up to the pledge drive
- Your name/URL will be listed on KPCW's pledge drive webpage
- Your name/logo appears 3 times in The Local
- Your logo listed in KPCW's pledge drive eBlasts to 6,200 recipients
- Pre-recorded promo spot to air 1x per week leading up to the pledge drive
- Your name/URL will be listed on KPCW's pledge drive webpage
- Your name/logo appears 2 times in The Local
- Your logo listed in KPCW's pledge drive eBlasts to 6,200 recipients