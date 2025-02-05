Become A Pledge Drive Sponsor

KPCW is the only not-for-profit source of daily local news and programming serving all residents and visitors to Summit and Wasatch counties. The station serves as communication outlet for municipal leadership, area businesses, and local nonprofit organizations. As a nonprofit itself, KPCW relies on donor support to deliver daily news, information, and entertainment 365 days of the year.

Funds raised during the KPCW pledge drives drive not only support the station’s mission and operations, but also amplify the voices of our community partners. Nonprofit organizations that participate in KPCW drives can earn free underwriting credits based on the amount they help raise for KPCW, fostering a collaborative and impactful partnership.

To help KPCW reach its fundraising goals and ensure that our nonprofit partners reach their free underwriting goals, KPCW invites local businesses to join as sponsors, creating a “win-win-win” model. Nonprofits gain an hour of radio time to promote their mission and programs, business sponsors showcase their commitment to the community, and KPCW strengthens its mission to build a more connected and engaged Wasatch Back.