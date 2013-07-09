Mountain Money
On today's Mountain Money, (01:32) Manuel Gonzalez, General Partner at Agfunder shares how AgriFoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve problems in the food and agriculture industry, (24:07) Dr. Susan Madsen, USU Professor and Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project shares why getting rid of sexism in the workplace is so challenging and (41:03) Park City Brewing is back and Elias Fairman joins us to talk about their new brewpub, and some fresh killer beers.
On today's Mountain Money: (00:12) Jason Ware, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group walks through what is happening in the stock market and what will come if global turmoil increases, (24:07) Park City Library’s Kate Mapp announces the addition of a new amenity - the Sustainability Resource Center and we end the hour with (39:24) High West Executive Chef Michael Showers highlighting two events High West is hosting benefitting the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good program.
On today's Mountain Money, (00:10) Yale School of Management Professor Zoe Chance discusses her new book “Influence is Your Superpower.” Chance explores the science behind getting people to say yes. Then (22:35), Director of the Utah Refugee Services Office Asha Parekh helps us understand more about refugee resettlement efforts in Utah. (40:43) The final guest of the show is Tarik Sedky, founder of Mockly - the best alcohol-free ingredient to hit your cocktail shaker since the ice.
On today's Mountain Money, entrepreneur, professor and author, Danny Warshay, talks about his new book, See, Solve, Scale: How Anyone Can Turn an Unsolved Problem Into a Breakthrough Success.Natalie Kaddas, member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices National Leadership Council, joins Mountain Money to explain their recently released report: From Pandemic to Prosperity: Bipartisan Solutions to Support Today's Small Businesses. Kimberly Flores, owner of fulFILLed, visits the studio to talk us into ditching single-use plastics and joining the Reduce, Reuse, REFILL Revolution.
Tennesse Hot Chicken, Venture Capital, and the story of PayPal; all in this episode of Mountain Money.
Three things you will learn from listening to this week's Mountain Money episode.1. How to leverage digital technology innovations.2. The true story of the iconoclastic geeks who launched the index fund revolution.3. The ways you can support KPCW during the Winter Pledge Drive, beginning on March 7.
Impacts of population decline on the economy, things to know when filing your 2021 taxes, and Tennessee BBQ, all on this episode of Mountain Money.
Superbowl Ads, Powder Days, and Valentine's Day Scams, all on this episode of Mountain Money.
GameStop, the Metaverse, and a new Kentucky Colonel, are all on this episode of KPCW’s Mountain Money.
Inside the NRA, Medical Marijuana, and Interior Design, all on this episode of @KPCW Mountain Money.