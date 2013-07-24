© 2022 KPCW

Book Reviews

KPCW invites members of the Friends of the Park City and Summit County libraries to review novels and non-fiction every month.
  • The Winter Army.jpg
    HarperCollins Publishers
    /
    March 2022 Book Review - "The Winter Army"
    Jerry Hubbell
    The highway into Park City from Kimball Junction is dedicated to the 10th Mountain Division. There is a plaque in the base area of the Park City Mountain resort dedicated to eight young men from this area who were members of the Division and died fighting the Germans during World War II. Why are these memorials here? This month's book review by Jerry Hubbell of The Winter Army: The World War II Odyssey of the 10th Mountain Division. America's Alpine Warriors will tell you.
  • the lincoln highway.jpg
    Penguin Random House
    /
    February Book Review --"The Lincoln Highway"
    Barb Bretz
    Amor Towles’ third novel, The Lincoln Highway, has followed his first two, Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow straight to the New York Times Bestseller list.
  • what the eyes dont see.jpg
    January 2022 Book Review -- "What the Eyes Don't See"
    Cathy Lanigan
    On January 11th, 2022, members of the Women’s Giving Fund of the Park City Community Foundation will be virtually gathering for their annual book discussion. This year, the selection is the riveting and alarming account of the Flint water crisis told by the pediatrician who blew the whistle, What the Eyes Don’t See, by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.
  • Midnight Library Book
    December 2021 Book Review - "The Midnight Library"
    Barb Bretz
    Bestselling author Matt Haig’s newest novel “The Midnight Library," propels his heroine through a mysterious, metaphysical journey.
