Book Reviews

The highway into Park City from Kimball Junction is dedicated to the 10th Mountain Division. There is a plaque in the base area of the Park City Mountain resort dedicated to eight young men from this area who were members of the Division and died fighting the Germans during World War II. Why are these memorials here? This month's book review by Jerry Hubbell of The Winter Army: The World War II Odyssey of the 10th Mountain Division. America's Alpine Warriors will tell you.