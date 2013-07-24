Book Reviews

-
The highway into Park City from Kimball Junction is dedicated to the 10th Mountain Division. There is a plaque in the base area of the Park City Mountain resort dedicated to eight young men from this area who were members of the Division and died fighting the Germans during World War II. Why are these memorials here? This month's book review by Jerry Hubbell of The Winter Army: The World War II Odyssey of the 10th Mountain Division. America's Alpine Warriors will tell you.
Amor Towles’ third novel, The Lincoln Highway, has followed his first two, Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow straight to the New York Times Bestseller list.
On January 11th, 2022, members of the Women’s Giving Fund of the Park City Community Foundation will be virtually gathering for their annual book discussion. This year, the selection is the riveting and alarming account of the Flint water crisis told by the pediatrician who blew the whistle, What the Eyes Don’t See, by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.
Bestselling author Matt Haig’s newest novel “The Midnight Library," propels his heroine through a mysterious, metaphysical journey.
What can be said about Winston Churchill and World War II that hasn’t already been said? Author Erik Larsen fills in between the lines of major wartime events in his book, The Splendid and the Vile.
Jacqueline Winspear’s first foray into non-fiction is a beautiful and searing memoir of her childhood growing up in postwar England. It has an apt title for today’s pandemic-ridden world, This Time Next Year We’ll be Laughing.
For 20 years, Author Heather Mcghee searched for causes and solutions to economic inequality in America. Why in a country of such wealth could everyone…
Ross Gay’s collection of lyric essays written over the course of one year is this year’s One Book One Community selection. Dan Compton has this month’s…
Get ready to cheer for the unlikely hero of the summer – a middle school science teacher. Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir, takes its readers on a…