© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen

KPCW airs locally in Summit & Wasatch Counties on 91.7, 91.9, and 88.1 FM.

coverage map with 2020 logo.png

Not in the Wasatch Back or near a radio? Stream us online!

  1. Website
    Click or tap the play button at the top of the page to start listening live to KPCW.
  2. KPCW app
    Download the KPCW app to listen live, or to listen to our news stories and podcasts.
    Apple App Store
    Google Play Store
  3. Smart Speakers & Smart Assistants
    1. Alexa - "Alexa, play KPCW." or "Alexa, play KPCW Radio."
    2. Google Home/Google Assistant - "Hey Google, play KPCW"
    3. Siri - "Hey Siri, play KPCW"
  4. iHeartRadio
  5. TuneIn
  6. Internet-connected speakers and receivers such as Sonos, Denon, Pioneer, etc.
  7. Direct Links
    1. MP3 96kbps
    2. AAC 64kbps
    3. AAC 32kbps

If you have any questions or issues with listening to KPCW over the air or online, send us an email to info@kpcw.org or give us a call at 435-649-9004.