KPCW airs locally in Summit & Wasatch Counties on 91.7, 91.9, and 88.1 FM.

Not in the Wasatch Back or near a radio? Stream us online!



Click or tap the play button at the top of the page to start listening live to KPCW. KPCW app

Download the KPCW app to listen live, or to listen to our news stories and podcasts.

Alexa - "Alexa, play KPCW." or "Alexa, play KPCW Radio." Google Home/Google Assistant - "Hey Google, play KPCW" Siri - "Hey Siri, play KPCW" iHeartRadio TuneIn Internet-connected speakers and receivers such as Sonos, Denon, Pioneer, etc. Direct Links

MP3 96kbps AAC 64kbps AAC 32kbps

If you have any questions or issues with listening to KPCW over the air or online, send us an email to info@kpcw.org or give us a call at 435-649-9004.