History of KPCW
Since our founding on July 2, 1980, we’ve grown from a volunteer-run station to a robust newsroom and production team serving Summit and Wasatch counties. Through it all, our mission has stayed the same—to build a more connected, informed, and engaged community here in the Wasatch Back.
Over The Decades
1978
KPCW's "founding five" began planning to kickstart a local radio station in Park City.
1980
Founder Blaire Feulner signs the station on the air for the very first time.
1986
KPCW's afternoon show, The Local View, airs for the first time with host Randy Barton.
1989
KPCW & Cole Sport host the first Back Alley Bash, a family-friendly community event.
1990
Leslie Thatcher, Sr. News Director and Host of Local News Hour, joins the station.
1992
The station becomes a NPR affiliate to carry national headlines and programs.
2005
KPCW's airs its first original program in Spanish, Cada Domingo.
2008
KPCW began broadcasting from its current location at 460 Swede Alley.
2014
The station launches its major donor program, KPCW's Broadcasters Club.
2015
The station hires its first reporter dedicated to covering Wasatch County.
2018
KPCW offers all radio show content and news stories online.
2018
Local nonprofits join KPCW's fundraising efforts during its biannual pledge drives.
2018
KPCW introduces weekly Fresh Tracks, new releases by favorite or emerging artists.
2019
Eccles Foundation contributes the single largest gift in KPCW's history.
2020
KPCW completes station expansion, now the Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center.
2021
Rich Tones Curated Jazz with host Rich Rector airs for the first time.
2022
KPCW launches The Local, a free email newsletter with the latest local news.
2023
KPCW's expands its newscasts every weekday afternoon on the The Local View
2024
KPCW redesigns its mobile app with new features and streamlined design.
2025
KPCW's debuts its newest public affairs show, The Community Campfire.
As we celebrate 45 years of serving the Wasatch Back, we want to hear from you! Whether it’s a favorite memory from the early days or what you love about the station today, help us mark this milestone by recording a message using our newly updated mobile app! We’ll be airing listener messages the entire month of July.
1. Open the KPCW app
2. Tap the purple ‘Let’s Connect’ button
3. Tap ‘TELL KPCW’ to start recording
Prefer to write it instead? Email your message to info@kpcw.org.
We're marking 45 years of local news, community connection, and eclectic music and we want you to be part of the celebration! When you donate $45 or more in honor of our 45th birthday, you'll receive a limited-edition sticker as a thank you.
With your continued support, KPCW can continue expanding our services and investing in local journalism.
The Station That Park City Built
This video was created in honor of KPCW's 25th anniversary celebration in 2005 by:
- Director, Producer and Co-Writer: Leslie Thatcher
- Co-Writer: Franci Eisenberg
- Editor: Fred Heslop