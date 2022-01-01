Employment

KPCW is looking for a Part-Time Community Engagement Coordinator

Do you like being at the center of the action? Are you a strong believer in the benefits of public radio and local news to a community? Do you have 3-5 hours a day to help your local radio station? KPCW is looking for a part time employee to help our events and development staff. Our biannual pledge drives are a key part of this person’s responsibilities, so this job requires more hours in late February & early March, as well as July and August.

A good candidate would have the following qualities:

-Highly organized with great attention to detail

-Good copywriter - can easily spot typos and grammar errors

-Comfortable with computers and data entry, as well as social media platforms, SEO and basic marketing strategies

-Outgoing, positive attitude and personable with donors and staff alike

-Dependable and focused

-Passionate public radio supporter

-Desire to be “in the know” in Summit and Wasatch counties

As an added bonus - we would be happy to train you to be a member of KPCW’s Air Force. What better way to get to advocate for the station and get to know the community than being a DJ?

Please email a cover letter and resume to jobs@kpcw.org. No phone calls, please.

KPCW is looking for a Reporter/Anchor



Responsibilities:

Select and research topics; write and produce reports for on-air and digital platforms; develop contacts and interview sources; maintain notes, recordings and files; manage social media presence for news gathering, news distribution and branding purposes. Produce news as assigned by News Director and Managing Editor. Report stories in appropriate formats for distribution platforms. Occasionally anchor newscasts and host programs.



Planning:

Follow developments in local and regional news. Follow pertinent people or publications and attend related events. Maintain contact lists, social media accounts and other data for on-going continuity of coverage and accumulation of knowledge. Proactively participate in the creative cycle of story and program origination with other reporters, supervisors, and station staff.



Administration:

The Reporter attends meetings and is responsible for appropriate record keeping, correspondence, phone calls and other duties as assigned. Will participate in station membership campaigns and community-building events.



Other:

The Reporter adheres to tight deadlines and, in concert with staff, makes effective decisions in rapidly changing situations requiring prompt attention. The Reporter works in close concert with all staff and under the supervision of the News Director and Managing Editor, assisting in identifying, developing and creating content that supports the overall mission of KPCW. Reporter schedule varies but will include split shifts (early mornings on some days, early evenings on other days) and may include Sundays.



Experience:

College degree in journalism or related field required. Prior professional news experience and fluency in Spanish preferred. Strong candidates possessing some but not all preferred experience will receive serious consideration.



Please send a cover letter, resume and examples of your work to jobs@kpcw.org. No phone calls, please.



KPCW is looking for Volunteer DJs. Please contact Assistant Program Director Kyle Maguire for information at kyle@kpcw.org.

