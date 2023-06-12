2023 Summer Pledge Drive

KPCW pledge drives are unique in that they benefit all who participate and we keep listeners engaged all week long. Unlike other public radio pledge drives across the country where audiences tend to tune out and turn off fund drives, listeners across the Wasatch Back TURN ON and TUNE IN! Locals love the KPCW Pledge Drive for our crazy on-air antics, outstanding premiums and "thank you" gifts, and they know it's a chance to hear from their favorite area nonprofits throughout the week.

How it works:

KPCW helps local nonprofit organizations get the word out about the amazing work they do in our community all year round. So twice a year, we invite local nonprofits to host an hour during our biannual pledge drives to share a bit about how KPCW helps them fulfill their missions. Each winter and summer we invite about a dozen local nonprofits to join us on air throughout the week of pledge drive. They each get a dedicated hour to tell listeners about their organizations and missions and how KPCW helps them get the word out about their programs throughout the year.

Per FCC rules, we cannot give for-profit businesses a dedicated hour of their own, so we pair them with nonprofits to share the hour as the business sponsor who joins on-air to discuss their support for KPCW and the nonprofit in the studio with them. We find that this model is a win-win-win for the nonprofits (who get an hour of radio time to talk about their mission and programming), local business sponsors (who get to come on air to showcase their strong community engagement), and KPCW's public radio mission.

Nonprofits earn FREE Underwriting:

We want nonprofits to benefit from being on our pledge drive. The FCC prevents us from raising money directly for other organizations, but we can give qualified 501(c)3 organizations underwriting credit as our way of saying "thank you" for helping us with our pledge drive. For qualifying nonprofit organizations, every dollar you raise for KPCW over $1,000 will earn your organization free underwriting credit to use over the next six months on our KPCW airwaves.

Nonprofits can arrange their own MATCHING grants

Although KPCW cannot directly fundraise for another organization, nonprofits that join us for pledge drive are allowed (and encouraged) to arrange their own Matching Grants as a way to benefit directly from participating in pledge drive. If a nonprofit has a donor interested in putting up a match of $5,000 or more during the pledge drive, KPCW will waive the airtime sponsor fee.

For more information, please review the PDF attachment "2023 KPCW Winter Pledge Drive - Nonprofit Information Packet" below.

If you are interested in participating in a future pledge drive, please email Sarah Ervin at sarah@kpcw.org.

