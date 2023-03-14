Donor Transparency
Per KPCW's donor transparency policy, below are the grants, foundations and individual donors who made contributions of $5,000 or more in fiscal year 2022-2023, including Platinum and Diamond members of the KPCW Broadcasters Club.
$100,000+
Summit County Recreation, Arts, and Parks (RAP) Tax Grant
$50,000+
$25,000+
John C. Kish Foundation
$10,000+
Joseph M. Simmons Memorial Foundation
Christopher & Gail Callaway
Michael J. Fischer
Al Galik & Susan Row
Dan & Terese Heintzelman
Jill Johnson & Hobie Kellis
Peter Mensch
Jim & Sue Moses
Kathy & Doug O'Brien
$5,000+
Mohn Family Foundation
Park City Community Foundation - Community Fund
Park City Municipal
Promontory Foundation
Summit County Nonprofit Grant
Sundance Institute
Vail EpicPromise
Roy Buchta
Ember Conley & Aristides Ioannides
Jeff & Leslie Edison
Tom Engelman
Hans & Sally Fuegi
Will & Carol Hodgman
Dee & John Lehner
Melina & Steve Nicolatus
Bob & Susan Richer
Kelley & Kevin Rogge
Robert Shallenberg
Jane & Tim Sullivan
Tomilee Tilley