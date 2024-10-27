© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Benny Golson Tribute | November 1, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published October 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

The Jazz world lost another great one on September 21, 2024.

He was 95 years old and had a stellar career, not only as a player, but as a composer. He wrote "Killer Joe" and "Whisper Not", among many other tunes.

Here's a link to a NY Times article about him.

And here's the playlist of the show:

