KPCW Full-Time General Assignment Reporter

At KPCW, our mission is to inform, connect and inspire the Wasatch Back. We’re looking for a driven journalist who believes in public service journalism and can report with accuracy, depth and empathy while building trust across our region. This is a chance to amplify diverse local voices in the community conversation.

KPCW is Park City’s NPR member station and the Wasatch Back's top source for trusted local news. We cover everything from breaking news, local government, housing and the environment to winter sports and culture. We’re seeking a strong reporter and storyteller who can produce compelling news stories. This position offers competitive pay, great benefits and the chance to work in a collaborative newsroom surrounded by mountain views.

Responsibilities



Report and produce stories for KPCW’s on-air and digital platforms

Identify, pitch and develop stories relevant to Summit and Wasatch counties

Build and maintain sources across the region’s diverse population, including local government, schools and nonprofits

Craft and create daily news stories in collaboration with news team which meet our community needs for information & news

Attend meetings and community events and file timely stories as assigned by the news director

Provide live reports or anchor newscasts as news dictates

Collaborate with other KPCW reporters and editors to ensure stories are accurate, fair and representative

Planning



Stay on top of local and regional news, emerging issues and key community voices

Read agendas and attend local meetings and events including council meetings, opening days at winter sport resorts, cultural events and other newsworthy happenings.

Contribute to the team’s creative story planning and coverage strategy to help expand KPCW’s reach among underrepresented audiences

Administration and Station Involvement



Maintain accurate records, notes and archives of your work

Participate in station events, pledge drives and community outreach, serve as a representative of KPCW at local gatherings and forums

Uphold KPCW’s commitment to accuracy, accountability and public service journalism

Other



Manage tight deadlines and make sound editorial decisions in rapidly changing situations

Collaborate with your team under the supervision of the news director

Work hard to keep the community informed about the issues that matter most

Celebrate with us at staff lunches, costume parties and birthday work gatherings

Reporter schedules vary and may include early mornings, evenings, weekends and late nights for breaking news, major events, election coverage, etc.

Experience and Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related field required

Prior news experience strongly preferred

Excellent news judgment, writing and interviewing skills

Familiarity with Utah’s Wasatch Back communities is a plus

Proficiency in Spanish with the ability to conduct basic interviews and communicate with Spanish-speaking sources (preferred not required)

* Strong candidates possessing some but not all preferred experience will be considered

What We Offer

At KPCW, you’ll be part of a mission-driven team dedicated to delivering trusted local news, information, entertainment and fostering community connection. This role offers:



Collaborative and mission-driven work environment

Competitive salary $45,000 - $52,000 based upon experience

Healthcare insurance; Life Insurance & Long-term Disability insurance; Access to Dental, Health & Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts

Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off & Company Holidays

To apply:

Send a cover letter and resume to jobs@kpcw.org. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Job Type: Full-time

Work Location: In person