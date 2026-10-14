KPCW Local News Hour Host and Producer

KPCW is seeking a curious, prepared and community-minded journalist to host and produce “Local News Hour,” our flagship live weekday morning interview program serving Park City, Summit County, Wasatch County and the greater Wasatch Back. This role is an opportunity to honor the show’s legacy while helping shape its next chapter.

The next host should bring strong live interviewing skills, sound news judgment and fresh ideas for our weekday morning programming.

To apply, send a cover letter, résumé and work samples to jobs@kpcw.org.

Responsibilities

Host and produce “Local News Hour” with warmth, authority and journalistic independence.

Plan topics, book guests, research issues, prepare questions and manage show flow from pitch to publication.

Ask fair, direct questions, pursue meaningful follow-ups and adapt smoothly to unexpected answers, breaking news and program changes during live broadcasts.

Collaborate with the news director, reporters and digital team to connect the show with KPCW’s daily reporting priorities.

Identify timely interview topics, including local government, growth, housing, transportation, environment, education, arts, culture and regional trends.

Write clear web summaries, headlines and show notes.

Coordinate audio publication for podcast and digital platforms.

Represent KPCW professionally in the community and build trusted relationships with residents, sources, officials and organizations.

Required qualifications

Extensive professional experience in journalism, public radio, podcasting, interviewing, live broadcasting or news production.

Strong news judgment and the ability to make complex local issues clear and accessible.

Excellent preparation habits, including background research, source review and question development.

Confidence to ask direct questions seeking accountability while maintaining a respectful, professional tone.

Strong writing and editing skills for broadcast, web and audio platforms.

Familiarity with Summit County, Wasatch County and mountain community issues.

A collaborative approach and commitment to public service journalism.

Opportunities

The new host will have room to work with the newsroom on the evolution of KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” including election and public meeting previews, local leader accountability follow-ups, reporter segments, stronger podcast packaging, potential listener-submitted questions and overall, more voices from across Summit and Wasatch counties.

Position details

This full-time in-person position is based at KPCW in Park City, Utah, with early-morning responsibilities tied to production and broadcast needs. Reports to the news director.

What KPCW offers

KPCW offers a collaborative, mission-driven newsroom, NPR and public media training, opportunities to pitch work to regional and national programs, competitive salary based on experience, health/life/long-term disability insurance, access to dental and flexible spending accounts, retirement plan, paid time off and company holidays.

How to apply

Applicants should send a résumé, cover letter and two to three examples of audio, interview, hosting or reporting work to jobs@kpcw.org.

About KPCW

KPCW is a nonprofit public radio station serving Summit and Wasatch counties with local news, information, music and community connection. The station’s mission is rooted in public service, trusted local journalism and helping residents understand the decisions and stories that shape life in the Wasatch Back.

KPCW is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from journalists whose backgrounds and experiences will help us better reflect and serve the full range of communities across the Wasatch Back.