Become a Volunteer DJ!

Have you ever wanted to be the voice of your community? At KPCW, you can connect with listeners across the Wasatch Back by sharing local news, reading the Lost & Found Report, and introducing the music that makes up our signature Mountain Town Sound.

Our Volunteer Air Force is the heart of KPCW. Volunteer DJs play an essential role in keeping our community informed, connected, and entertained, hosting many of our weekday broadcast shifts.

Matt Sampson / KPCW

No radio experience? No problem. Whether you're passionate about serving your community, love music, or have always dreamed of being behind the microphone, we'll provide the training and support you need to succeed.

Volunteer DJ opportunities are available on weekday mornings, afternoons, and evenings.

Ready to get on the air? We'd love to hear from you. Email production@kpcw.org to learn more about becoming a KPCW Volunteer DJ.