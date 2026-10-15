WATCH: Wasatch candidates answer questions in live forum

WATCH LIVE BELOW

Wasatch Back voters are hearing from their 2026 candidates at a forum before they cast their ballots.

The forum is being broadcast live from the Wasatch Fire District from 6-8 p.m.

Candidates for Utah House District 59 and Wasatch County Council Seats A, C and F are answering questions from KPCW and Heber Leadership Academy moderators.

District 59 covers Wasatch County and some areas of Summit County, including Park City and part of the Snyderville Basin.

Mail-in ballots will be sent out starting Oct. 13. The final day to register to vote by mail is Oct. 23.

Eligible voters can also register in person on Election Day Nov. 3 at any polling place.

More information about how to register to vote is available at vote.utah.gov.

Click here for more information on Wasatch County voting locations and candidates.

Click here for more information on Summit County voting locations and candidates.

