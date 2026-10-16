Cyberattack breaches Heber City IT network
Heber City officials say the Oct. 10 attack was quickly contained and municipal systems were secure and back online Thursday.
Heber City’s website was not affected, and officials say essential services were never suspended.
Residents can continue to pay bills online.
An investigation into the attack is underway with assistance from the FBI.
The city says there is no concern the attack will spread further.
It's unclear what, if anything, was compromised in the hack.