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Cyberattack breaches Heber City IT network

KPCW | By Ulla-Britt Libre
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:23 PM MDT
Heber City tabernacle
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
Heber City Municipal building.

Heber City officials say the Oct. 10 attack was quickly contained and municipal systems were secure and back online Thursday.

Heber City’s website was not affected, and officials say essential services were never suspended.

Residents can continue to pay bills online.

An investigation into the attack is underway with assistance from the FBI.

The city says there is no concern the attack will spread further.

It's unclear what, if anything, was compromised in the hack.
Heber City
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ulla-Britt Libre