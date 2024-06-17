© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley to celebrate Pride month

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2024 at 1:21 PM MDT
Silver Lake Express chairlift.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Silver Lake Express chairlift.

Deer Valley Resort will host its first-ever Mountain Pride Day to celebrate Pride Month.

The family-friendly celebration will begin at 10 a.m. June 30 outside the Silver Lake Lodge.

Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities with live music all day, a free yoga session and a group Pride Ride down the Holy Roller trail from the top of Sterling Express Chairlift.

The resort will donate 30% of all lift ticket sales on Mountain Pride Day to Summit Pride.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver