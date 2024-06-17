Deer Valley to celebrate Pride month
Deer Valley Resort will host its first-ever Mountain Pride Day to celebrate Pride Month.
The family-friendly celebration will begin at 10 a.m. June 30 outside the Silver Lake Lodge.
Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities with live music all day, a free yoga session and a group Pride Ride down the Holy Roller trail from the top of Sterling Express Chairlift.
The resort will donate 30% of all lift ticket sales on Mountain Pride Day to Summit Pride.