Early registration for Park City summer camp opens Monday

The Park City Summer Day Camp is a full-day summer camp that welcomes kids ages 6 to 12.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Monday for prequalified applicant families who live or work in the 84060 zip code. Kids who were full-time camp participants in 2025 can also register March 16.

On April 1 registration opens to all families no matter where they live.

Park City Marketing Manager Jessica Moran said campers can register for the full summer or daily.

“The full summer registration does fill up quickly, but oftentimes people are going on vacations and participating in other camps, so we often have space that becomes available,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City Municipal Recreation Director Ken Fisher and Marketing Manager Jessica Moran Listen • 12:00

There is also a waitlist for families who missed the registration window.

Space is limited this year as crews work on the new community center, the MINE at City Park. In all, 52 full-time camper spots and 10 day camper spots are available.

Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the warmer winter has pushed construction ahead of schedule.

“At the beginning of March, they'll start flying in steel,” he said. “And that's really where you'll see the building take shape. And that is about a month ahead of where we had originally planned. So the project's moving along quickly.”

During construction, summer camp will be based at the Miner’s Hospital, across the parking lot from City Park.

Park City Summer Day Camp begins June 8 and is open through Aug. 14.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.