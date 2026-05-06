Nationwide food drive to bring canned goods to Wasatch Back pantries

U.S. postal workers will help stamp out hunger during a nationwide food drive Saturday.

The annual drive, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is one of the largest single-day food drives and helps to bring canned goods to banks across the country, including to the Wasatch Back.

Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Steve Richarson told KPCW the nonprofit, which operates food pantries in Summit and Wasatch counties, received nearly 2,900 pounds of food from last year’s drive.

The day comes as pantries like the Christian Center’s have seen a larger need in their communities.

On Saturday, residents can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailboxes by 9 a.m. and the mail carriers will do the rest.

Donated food will be distributed to the Utah Food Bank and local food pantries throughout the state.

Richardson says CCPC has increased efforts to provide healthy food options for locals in need by providing mobile food pastries two months earlier than usual.

The mobile pantries took to the streets April 21 and will be visiting locations across the Wasatch Back this summer.

CCPC has also created a “Pantry at Your Door” program to provide essential groceries to families with mobility issues.