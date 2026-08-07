Park City's Empire Pass reopens after truck spills diesel

Empire Pass was temporarily closed Friday morning after a truck spilled diesel fuel on state Route 224.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m.

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Joe Sharrar told KPCW the upper portion of Marsac Avenue was closed for about a half hour while crews cleaned the scene.

He said the truck delivering equipment to a construction site in Deer Valley's Red Cloud Trail area took the turn at the top of Empire Pass too tight and clipped a rock, cutting one of its fuel tanks. Sharrar estimated about 30 gallons leaked out, mostly onto the pavement.

Motorists said the road was blocked off at the Montage Deer Valley roundabout and on the south side of Empire Pass coming up from Bonanza Flat.

Sharrar said the Summit County Department of Health took over the scene after the fire district reopened the road around 10:30 a.m.