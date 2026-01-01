Brooke Ahlberg began her career in media in 2002 and transitioned into the sales world in 2005. A Texas native, Brooke made the leap of faith and moved from Dallas, Texas, to Park City, UT, in 2014. After seeing the array of opportunities Utah had to offer, Brooke joined the Aramark team and moved through the ranks. Most recently held the position of Regional Account Executive over three states. Excited to go back to her professional roots, Brooke joined the KPCW team, as the Underwriting Manager in July of 2021.

Brooke has a passion for serving and connecting with others. She sits on the board for the WIN Group in Park City, and she and her husband facilitate a support group for SHARE Parents of Utah. Brooke enjoys kayaking, hiking, writing, and speaking for local organizations in her off time.