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KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

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LIVE: KPCW Summer Pledge Drive

Jay Zorzy

Volunteer DJ
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Jay has been a full-time Park City resident since 2013 and a KPCW DJ since 2018. He is retired, spends most of the Winter skiing and is a Mountain Host at Deer Valley Resort. During the Summer he enjoys mountain biking, our local live music and tinkering with his vintage 240Z. He generally travels during the shoulder seasons with his wife Karen, and occasionally might be found at a local ice rink playing or coaching hockey.

Jay grew up in the Boston area (listening to WBCN), spent most of his life in California (KLOS, KFOG, KKSF) and enjoys history, sports, animals, astronomy, and of course music!

You can catch Jay on air Tuesdays 7 -10 PM