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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Zen and the art of building a wellness destination

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:29 PM MDT
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Shane Inouye
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The hot springs wellness experience is one of the oldest and most universal forms of self-care on earth. Crossing cultures from Japan's onsen tradition to Iceland's geothermal pools to the natural springs of the American West, OnZen Hot Springs is bringing that global tradition home, with a promise of experiences that go beyond a simple soak. Today's guest, the founder and owner, shares the philosophy behind OnZen, challenges of creating something genuinely unique in the wellness space and deeply personal reasons this business exists. It's a conversation about entrepreneurship, intentionality and the radical act of building a place dedicated to slowing down. Get comfortable; this one is worth savoring.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy