LIVE from the KPCW studio: Carlyle Griffin, Terri Jo Box, and Emma Zinck
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Nashville songwriters Emma Zinck, Terri Jo Box, and Carlyle Griffin share how their friendship grew out of Nashville’s writers’ round scene before bringing that campfire-style storytelling to Utah’s Fire Round. Each performs an original song—Emma’s bold “Unapology,” Terri Jo’s radio-bound “What If We Don’t,” and Carlyle’s reflective “Memories, Money and Mistakes”—showing how three distinct voices can blend into one shared night of songs and stories.
Instagram:
@emmazinck
@terrijobox
@carlylegriffinmusic
@thefireround