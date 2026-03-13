LIVE from the KPCW studio: Carlyle Griffin, Terri Jo Box, and Emma Zinck

Nashville songwriters Emma Zinck, Terri Jo Box, and Carlyle Griffin share how their friendship grew out of Nashville’s writers’ round scene before bringing that campfire-style storytelling to Utah’s Fire Round. Each performs an original song—Emma’s bold “Unapology,” Terri Jo’s radio-bound “What If We Don’t,” and Carlyle’s reflective “Memories, Money and Mistakes”—showing how three distinct voices can blend into one shared night of songs and stories.

Instagram:

@emmazinck

@terrijobox

@carlylegriffinmusic

@thefireround