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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Carlyle Griffin, Terri Jo Box, and Emma Zinck

By Mitchell Elliott
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
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Carlyle Griffin, Terri Jo Box, and Emma Zinck perform live in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Carlyle Griffin, Terri Jo Box, and Emma Zinck perform live in the KPCW studio

Nashville songwriters Emma Zinck, Terri Jo Box, and Carlyle Griffin share how their friendship grew out of Nashville’s writers’ round scene before bringing that campfire-style storytelling to Utah’s Fire Round. Each performs an original song—Emma’s bold “Unapology,” Terri Jo’s radio-bound “What If We Don’t,” and Carlyle’s reflective “Memories, Money and Mistakes”—showing how three distinct voices can blend into one shared night of songs and stories.

Instagram:
@emmazinck
@terrijobox
@carlylegriffinmusic
@thefireround

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott