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The Community Campfire

One family's harrowing and inspiring story about a Mexico vacation gone awry

By Andrea Buchanan
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
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Kevin Luntz and Julie Caldwell two park city locals got caught up in the Mexican cartel violence in February. The kindness of the local people in Yelapa was something they will never forget.
Kevin Luntz and Julie Caldwell
Kevin Luntz and Julie Caldwell two park city locals got caught up in the Mexican cartel violence in February. The kindness of the local people in Yelapa was something they will never forget.

For many Park City residents, Mexico is a popular destination for winter break., however, this past February the beautiful city of Puerto Vallarta was caught in the middle of massive drug cartel violence as were many Parkites. Julie Caldwell and Kevin Luntz, along with their son and two friends, saw Puerto Vallarta on fire as they approached the marina by boat to try and get a flight home. What happened next is a beautiful story about the kindness of strangers and the unexpected turns life can take. 

https://greenviewyelapa.com/en-US/

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan