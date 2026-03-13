One family's harrowing and inspiring story about a Mexico vacation gone awry

For many Park City residents, Mexico is a popular destination for winter break., however, this past February the beautiful city of Puerto Vallarta was caught in the middle of massive drug cartel violence as were many Parkites. Julie Caldwell and Kevin Luntz, along with their son and two friends, saw Puerto Vallarta on fire as they approached the marina by boat to try and get a flight home. What happened next is a beautiful story about the kindness of strangers and the unexpected turns life can take.

https://greenviewyelapa.com/en-US/

