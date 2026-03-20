© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

When the world shut down, she found her Park City home

Published March 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Karen Stone
Karen Stone

In early 2020, Karen Stone was packed and ready to travel the world. Then the world shut down. Instead of staying put, she pivoted—buying her first car and setting off on across-country drive through a strangely quiet America.

What followed was a journey shaped by detours, unexpected connections and moments that were funny, surreal and grounding. One unplanned stop would quietly shift her sense of what came next, eventually leading her to a place she never imagined calling home: Park City.

Do you have a story to share? Email campfire@kpcw.org.

Karen Stone with the Kia named Karen
Karen Stone
Karen Stone with the Kia named Karen

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire