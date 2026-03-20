When the world shut down, she found her Park City home

In early 2020, Karen Stone was packed and ready to travel the world. Then the world shut down. Instead of staying put, she pivoted—buying her first car and setting off on across-country drive through a strangely quiet America.

What followed was a journey shaped by detours, unexpected connections and moments that were funny, surreal and grounding. One unplanned stop would quietly shift her sense of what came next, eventually leading her to a place she never imagined calling home: Park City.

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