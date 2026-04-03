DJ Grateful Ted: Spinning beats and building champions

Ted Morris, better known as DJ Grateful Ted, proves that passion for music never dies. A former Deadhead who followed the Grateful Dead to 100 plus shows, Ted traded the parking lot scene for the fast paced world of speed skating, where he now leads as CEO while still bringing his signature soundtrack to the sport. Known for blending music, community and competition, his journey comes full circle through a special shared love of music with his daughter, Izzy, with whom he once hosted a show on KPCW, a perfect father daughter activity for these music lovers.