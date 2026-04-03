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The Community Campfire

DJ Grateful Ted: Spinning beats and building champions

By Andrea Buchanan
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:14 PM MDT
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Ted Morris and his daughter Izzy share a love for music. The father daughter duo had a radio show at KPCW which inspired her to have her own radio show at Emery University. Ted DJs on Wednesday under the moniker DJ Grateful Ted.
Susan Morris
Ted Morris and his daughter Izzy share a love for music. The father daughter duo had a radio show at KPCW which inspired her to have her own radio show at Emery University. Ted DJs on Wednesday under the moniker DJ Grateful Ted.

Ted Morris, better known as DJ Grateful Ted, proves that passion for music never dies. A former Deadhead who followed the Grateful Dead to 100 plus shows, Ted traded the parking lot scene for the fast paced world of speed skating, where he now leads as CEO while still bringing his signature soundtrack to the sport. Known for blending music, community and competition, his journey comes full circle through a special shared love of music with his daughter, Izzy, with whom he once hosted a show on KPCW, a perfect father daughter activity for these music lovers. 

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan