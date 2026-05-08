LIVE from the KPCW Studio: The cast of 'Something Rotten! Jr.'

Performed and crewed by Egyptian YouTheatre students, "Something Rotten! Jr." will be at the Egyptian Theatre May 8 and 9. Musical Director Amy Livingston and cast members Izzy Janmohamed and Foster Maziarz join the show to give a preview of the performance.

Showtimes:

Friday, May 8 @ 5pm

Saturday, May 9 @ 1pm

Friday, May 9 @ 5pm

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