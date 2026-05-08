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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW Studio: The cast of 'Something Rotten! Jr.'

By Mitchell Elliott
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:03 PM MDT
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Amy Livingston, Izzy Janmohamed, and Foster Maziarz from Egyptian YouTheatre's production of "Something Rotten! Jr."
KPCW
Amy Livingston, Izzy Janmohamed, and Foster Maziarz from Egyptian YouTheatre's production of "Something Rotten! Jr."

Performed and crewed by Egyptian YouTheatre students, "Something Rotten! Jr." will be at the Egyptian Theatre May 8 and 9. Musical Director Amy Livingston and cast members Izzy Janmohamed and Foster Maziarz join the show to give a preview of the performance.

Showtimes:
Friday, May 8 @ 5pm
Saturday, May 9 @ 1pm
Friday, May 9 @ 5pm

MORE CAMPFIRE: Before the sun rise: Olympic hopefuls train on the ice at the Park City Ice Arena

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Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott