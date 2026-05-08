LIVE from the KPCW Studio: The cast of 'Something Rotten! Jr.'
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Performed and crewed by Egyptian YouTheatre students, "Something Rotten! Jr." will be at the Egyptian Theatre May 8 and 9. Musical Director Amy Livingston and cast members Izzy Janmohamed and Foster Maziarz join the show to give a preview of the performance.
Showtimes:
Friday, May 8 @ 5pm
Saturday, May 9 @ 1pm
Friday, May 9 @ 5pm
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