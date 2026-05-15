Humor, history from the perspective of a Park City storyteller

For nearly four decades, Tom Clyde has watched Park City grow from a rough-around-the-edges mining town into a world-famous resort community, all while documenting its quirks in his beloved “More Dogs on Main” column. He reflects on his unexpected path from city attorney to storyteller, sharing memories of junk cars lining Old Town, dogs roaming Main Street, and the grassroots spirit that helped shape modern Park City. Along the way, friends and longtime locals describe the humor, perspective, and deep Utah roots that made him both a trusted observer and one of the town’s defining voices. As he steps away from the Follies after 25 years, Clyde looks back with equal parts nostalgia, wit and gratitude for the community he helped chronicle.

Andrea Buchanan / KPCW The dairy barn on Tom Clyde’s 800 acre ranch in Woodland high in the Uintas has recently been registered as a historic landmark.