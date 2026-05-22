Community rallies while the search for a lifesaving donor continues

The outpouring of support from loved ones, acquaintances, and the community has been deeply life-affirming, revealing a profound network of human kindness and generosity that keeps her spirits high. Yet, the journey has also been incredibly frustrating. Because her medical team must find a highly specific, perfect match compatible with her body—and because the rigorous screening process correctly prioritizes the long-term health of potential donors—the clock continues to tick without a definitive savior. Navigating this delicate balance between profound gratitude and agonizing suspense, Amy continues her urgent public plea, holding onto the hope that the right match is still out there.