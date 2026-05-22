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The Community Campfire

Community rallies while the search for a lifesaving donor continues

By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:19 PM MDT
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Amy Manelli is the mom of two girls, and an avid skier and hiker. She moved to Utah with her family six years ago and in 2024 began her quest for a live kidney donor- while the outpouring of support and potential donors has been amazing, many of the people who have come forward, aren’t the best match for her. She’s still looking and believes her donor is out there. She will need a transplant within the year.
Amy Manelli
Amy Manelli is the mom of two girls, and an avid skier and hiker. She moved to Utah with her family six years ago and in 2024 began her quest for a live kidney donor- while the outpouring of support and potential donors has been amazing, many of the people who have come forward, aren’t the best match for her. She’s still looking and believes her donor is out there. She will need a transplant within the year.

The outpouring of support from loved ones, acquaintances, and the community has been deeply life-affirming, revealing a profound network of human kindness and generosity that keeps her spirits high. Yet, the journey has also been incredibly frustrating. Because her medical team must find a highly specific, perfect match compatible with her body—and because the rigorous screening process correctly prioritizes the long-term health of potential donors—the clock continues to tick without a definitive savior. Navigating this delicate balance between profound gratitude and agonizing suspense, Amy continues her urgent public plea, holding onto the hope that the right match is still out there.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan