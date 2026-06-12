© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The neighbors transforming Park City's deadliest roadways

By Andrea Buchanan
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:05 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Save People Save Wildlife a Summit County non profit hanging out with the elk silhouette that they placed along 224 along with the moose silhouettes to alert drivers that wildlife is in the area. They are currently working with Rock Landscape Architects to assess the best way to achieve safe passage for wildlife along the SR 224.
Save People Save Wildlife
Save People Save Wildlife a Summit County non profit hanging out with the elk silhouette that they placed along 224 along with the moose silhouettes to alert drivers that wildlife is in the area. They are currently working with Rock Landscape Architects to assess the best way to achieve safe passage for wildlife along the SR 224.

In Park City, Utah, rapid urban growth is colliding with ancient migration corridors. Every day, the bustling lanes of Interstate 80 and state Route 224 serve as deadly gauntlets for the region's iconic moose, elk, and deer—resulting in devastating animal casualties, and millions of dollars in property damage, and severe risks to human drivers.

This story follows Save People Save Wildlife (SPSW), a passionate grassroots nonprofit born from local residents refusing to accept these tragedies as the status quo. What started as an urgent outcry has evolved into a powerful advocacy movement. This interview takes you behind the scenes of their hardest-fought victories, like the life-saving wildlife crossing bridge at Parley's pass and their current, high-stakes battle to secure a dedicated safe passage on Route 224.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan