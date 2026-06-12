The neighbors transforming Park City's deadliest roadways

In Park City, Utah, rapid urban growth is colliding with ancient migration corridors. Every day, the bustling lanes of Interstate 80 and state Route 224 serve as deadly gauntlets for the region's iconic moose, elk, and deer—resulting in devastating animal casualties, and millions of dollars in property damage, and severe risks to human drivers.

This story follows Save People Save Wildlife (SPSW), a passionate grassroots nonprofit born from local residents refusing to accept these tragedies as the status quo. What started as an urgent outcry has evolved into a powerful advocacy movement. This interview takes you behind the scenes of their hardest-fought victories, like the life-saving wildlife crossing bridge at Parley's pass and their current, high-stakes battle to secure a dedicated safe passage on Route 224.