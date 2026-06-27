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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Susie Brown

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published June 27, 2026 at 10:53 AM MDT
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Susie Brown Live at KPCW
KPCW
Susie Brown Live at KPCW

From opening for country music's biggest stars to writing a Billboard Top-15 hit, Susie Brown has built a career rooted in exceptional songwriting and musicianship. A former Warner Bros. recording artist and lead singer of The JaneDear Girls, Brown has shared the stage with Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, and Jason Aldean, while her music has appeared on The Voice and the Hart of Dixie.

In this special Campfire Music Sesh, Susie reflects on her musical journey from Utah to Nashville and back again, where she's now helping cultivate the next generation of artists through her nonprofit, Nashville in the Rockies. She performs her songs "Baby It's You" and "Glory Years" live in the KPCW studio, bringing the songwriting and musicianship that have defined her career directly to our listeners.

The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott