John started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2003. At that time he was the Thursday 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. DJ on air every week until 2008. He rejoined the KPCW team in 2010 when the station started the public affairs shows. His show “Fun Friday”, which he co-hosted with Jan Williams, ran from 2010 until 2014. The Utah Broadcasters Association recognized "Fun Friday" as the best radio personality or team from 2011-2013. He and Jan also produced, engineered and voiced multiple pledge drive campaigns and promo spots which won 15 UBEE awards for the station from '08-'13. He joined the KPCW team full time as the Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ coordinator starting in 2017. Program Director Bob Hendricks retired in 2019 and John then took over as Director of Operations and Programming for the station.

Outside of the station, John has followed his passion to entertain people, studying improv comedy with Second City and Comedy Sportz in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He has been a founding member and performer with multiple improv groups: “Comedius Interruptus” at USC, “Off the Top Comedy”, “Improvabilities” and “Park City Improv: Laugh Elevated” in Park City, UT. John has performed in theaters throughout Los Angeles, Chicago, Park City and Edinburgh, Scotland. He is a regular performer with the Historic Egyptian Theater, performing since 2002 in the "Park City Follies" which is a yearly original comedy that pokes fun at current events happening in and around Park City. In addition to theater, John continues to work as an actor on television, radio and in films.

