John BurdickProgramming & Operations Director
John started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2003. At that time he was the Thursday 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. DJ on air every week until 2008. He rejoined the KPCW team in 2010 when the station started the public affairs shows. His show “Fun Friday”, which he co-hosted with Jan Williams, ran from 2010 until 2014. The Utah Broadcasters Association recognized "Fun Friday" as the best radio personality or team from 2011-2013. He and Jan also produced, engineered and voiced multiple pledge drive campaigns and promo spots which won 15 UBEE awards for the station from '08-'13. He joined the KPCW team full time as the Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ coordinator starting in 2017. Program Director Bob Hendricks retired in 2019 and John then took over as Director of Operations and Programming for the station.
Outside of the station, John has followed his passion to entertain people, studying improv comedy with Second City and Comedy Sportz in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He has been a founding member and performer with multiple improv groups: “Comedius Interruptus” at USC, “Off the Top Comedy”, “Improvabilities” and “Park City Improv: Laugh Elevated” in Park City, UT. John has performed in theaters throughout Los Angeles, Chicago, Park City and Edinburgh, Scotland. He is a regular performer with the Historic Egyptian Theater, performing since 2002 in the "Park City Follies" which is a yearly original comedy that pokes fun at current events happening in and around Park City. In addition to theater, John continues to work as an actor on television, radio and in films.
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On this week's The Community Campfire, ever wonder what your furry friend is really thinking or trying to tell you? Pet communicator and medium Jane Morgan explores her extraordinary gift for connecting with animals and people, both living and passed.Then, Midway artist Marie Cooper shares the story of her brain tumor diagnosis, the recovery, and how her paintings have taken on a new meaning.And Salt Lake City indie rock band Krooked Kings shares how their close friendships, Utah roots and early pandemic downtime shaped their music and identity, leading to national tours and a dedicated fanbase.
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On this week's The Community Campfire, take a stroll down memory lane with Jim Kohler, who recalls the Christmas traditions and familiar faces that helped build the town of Midway.Then, dive into the magic of literacy and imagination with our feature on Katrina Kmak's legendary story hour at The Park City Library.Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub dish on the latest local and national sports.And on his final Community Campfire appearance, KPCW’s Mitchell Elliott reflects on a life in music from cello and bass to production and radio programming, and shares original songs before saying goodbye.
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On his final Community Campfire appearance, KPCW’s Mitchell Elliott reflects on a life in music from cello and bass to production and radio programming, and shares original songs before saying goodbye.
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The Park City Miners are a team of 12-year-old baseball players dreaming of a trip to Cooperstown, New York, in 2027. But getting there takes more than a good swing, so they’re kicking off their fundraising efforts with a Christmas wreath sale and hoping the community will help them hit a home run.Then, Lectura Lounge opened with a reading program and a room full of books. What walked through the door taught Maritza Roño something she never planned to learn.Sports intern Matthew Traub has a rundown of the week in local sports.And the music sesh features Stevie Stewart, bassist and vocalist for the rock band Sweet, who explores their enduring appeal, glam-rock history, and previews their upcoming Park City performances.
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Stevie Stewart, bassist and vocalist for the rock band Sweet, explores their enduring appeal, glam-rock history, and previews their upcoming Park City performances.
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This week on The Community Campfire, discover how the Summit Clubhouse is creating connection and hope for people navigating mental illness, hit the ice with Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub to meet the new Wasatch Railers high school hockey team and head under the sea with the young cast of Egyptian Youth Theatre’s "Finding Nemo Jr.
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The young cast of Egyptian Youth Theatre’s "Finding Nemo Jr." shares what it takes to bring the beloved underwater story to the stage.
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Park City High junior Cadan Flynn tells how a chance encounter led this rising magician to the Magic Castle's Junior Society in Hollywood. Then, Dena Stewart’s determination to push for additional screening beyond a routine mammogram led to an MRI, early detection and a diagnosis that saved her life. Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub have the latest on local sports and more.And Kate Chanson, Shannon Runyon, and Rylee McDonald preview Mountain Town Music’s Celebration of Southern Rock, featuring an all-star lineup of Utah musicians at The Marquis Park City.
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Kate Chanson, Shannon Runyon, and Rylee McDonald preview Mountain Town Music’s Celebration of Southern Rock, featuring an all-star lineup of Utah musicians at The Marquis Park City.
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This week, Amber takes a walk through the North Fields for a closer look at the land, the people who care for it, and the future they hope to protect.Then, Andrea sits down with Vicki Plumb, who has volunteered in Summit County Jail for three years and shares how it has impacted her life.Coach Skinner digs into Park City High School volleyball, and sports intern Matthew Traub has the latest updates on local sports.And our musical sesh features musicians Lil & Warren, who stopped by The Local View for a chat with Claire Wiley last week.