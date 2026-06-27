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The Community Campfire

Wait, Utah Has Fireflies?

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published June 27, 2026 at 10:54 AM MDT
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Fireflies at Thompson Century Farm
@JaredTamezPhotography
Fireflies at Thompson Century Farm

Every June, in a hay field somewhere down the mountain, the grass starts to blink.

Fireflies — yes, in Utah — are lighting up the dark. And the woman who owns Thompson Century Farm has spent years making sure they still can.

This one's about dark skies and disappearing stillness. About what we lose when the lights keep creeping in and what it feels like to step into a field where something luminous is still holding on.

The Wasatch Back has its own fireflies. They just need the dark to survive.

Pull up a seat at The Community Campfire and find out what it takes to keep a small light alive.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson