Wait, Utah Has Fireflies?

Every June, in a hay field somewhere down the mountain, the grass starts to blink.

Fireflies — yes, in Utah — are lighting up the dark. And the woman who owns Thompson Century Farm has spent years making sure they still can.

This one's about dark skies and disappearing stillness. About what we lose when the lights keep creeping in and what it feels like to step into a field where something luminous is still holding on.

The Wasatch Back has its own fireflies. They just need the dark to survive.

Pull up a seat at The Community Campfire and find out what it takes to keep a small light alive.