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The Community Campfire

Celebrating America's 250th through the lens of Park City parades

By Andrea Buchanan
Published July 3, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
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Park City Museum curator Courtney Titus with a special exhibition titled "Park City Loves a Parade: Our Parades, Processions and Protests from Past to Present," which runs until April 2027.
Park City Museum
Park City Museum curator Courtney Titus with a special exhibition titled "Park City Loves a Parade: Our Parades, Processions and Protests from Past to Present," which runs until April 2027.

There is a unique magic that happens when a mountain community gathers on Main Street. In anticipation of America’s 250th birthday, this story traces the rich, evolving history of Park City’s parades—not just as entertainment, but as the literal heartbeat of the town. Guided by Courtney Titus, Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Park City Museum, Andrea takes a look back at how these vibrant processions have mirrored the town’s own transformation. From the early, gritty days of silver miners marching for solidarity to the whimsical, creative floats of today, Park City's parades have always been a reflection of its people. Whether gathering in times of grand celebration, deep mourning, or passionate protest, Main Street remains the ultimate stage where Parkites come together to write their shared history, one march at a time.

Park City Museum curator Courtney Titus with a special exhibition titled "Park City Loves a Parade: Our Parades, Processions and Protests from Past to Present," which runs until April 2027.
1 of 2  — PC Museum - Winter Olympics parade.jpg
Park City Museum curator Courtney Titus with a special exhibition titled "Park City Loves a Parade: Our Parades, Processions and Protests from Past to Present," which runs until April 2027.
Park City Museum
Park City Museum curator Courtney Titus with a special exhibition titled "Park City Loves a Parade: Our Parades, Processions and Protests from Past to Present," which runs until April 2027.
2 of 2  — PC Museum - Happy bday America.jpg
Park City Museum curator Courtney Titus with a special exhibition titled "Park City Loves a Parade: Our Parades, Processions and Protests from Past to Present," which runs until April 2027.
Park City Museum

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Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan